Tropical Storm Warning issued for Jamaica amid cyclone conditions

Jamaica: Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Jamaica amid the potential threat of the waves that are expected to develop into a tropical cyclone by Monday morning. According to the Met Department, the country is predicted to experience harsh tropical storm conditions that could lead to torrential rain, life-threatening thunderstorms and flooding situations.

The Met Department also stated that the effect could be seen over the west central Caribbean Sea as the conditions are likely to become better organized. The threat is expected to impact Jamaica within 36 hours of its development into a cyclone.

The tropical conditions were centred near latitude 13.0 degrees North, longitude 76.9 degrees West which is about 555 kilometres south of Jamaica or 600 kilometres southeast of Negril Point, Jamaica.

The citizens of Jamaica are also asked to remain cautious and vigilant during the situation as the flood prone areas can receive harsh impacts of the conditions. Even, the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms can bring the situation of landslides and other calamities in the country, creating a tough situation for the lower surface of Jamaica.

The disturbance is also expected to drift slowly with the movement of the conditions; however, the Met Department indicated the potential threats for Jamaica. It is also expected to soon begin moving toward the north near 11 km/h and a turn to the northwest is also expected to occur on Tuesday.

The conditions are likely to remain in effect for some days in the central Caribbean and Jamaica, as the maximum sustained winds are near 55km/h with higher gusts. The system is also expected to become a tropical depression late tonight or tomorrow as the deep convention is not quite organized to designate the system.

In addition to that, the forecast also predicted that the centre of the system has also been moving towards Jamaica, the heavy rainfall, strong, gusty winds will affect the country in the coming days.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 is underway in the Caribbean region and will run through November 30, 2024. With just one month left the conditions across the Caribbean Sea have been posing threats to the region.

Jamaica has recently been impacted by Hurricane Beryl which shattered the country in June 2024. Heavy rainfall and flooding caused destruction in Jamaica, wiping out the agriculture sector and other sources of income for the local community.

