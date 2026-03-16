Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Bahamas’ Lynden Pindling International Airport

Passengers and airport staff were moved to the parking lot after authorities activated emergency protocols and began security screening of the terminal buildings.

Bahamas: Lynden Pindling International Airport received a bomb threat on Sunday morning,15th March, 2026. This resulted in the forced evacuation of terminals at the airport.

As per the reports, around 7:00 a.m. an official from the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) alerted officers at the Airport Police Station. The official reported that he received a call claiming that a bomb had been placed on the third floor of Terminal B. The call prompted the operations center to activate emergency protocols and notify authorities concerned.

The officials made an arrangement for safe evacuation of all the passengers and airport employees. They all were forced to exit the terminals and were moved to the parking lot for their safety.

For the time being the authorities have temporarily paused incoming flights at the airport. In the meantime, the authorities will do the screening of the buildings and all the security checks of the terminals.

Investigations are ongoing concerning the bomb threat. Further updates are awaited.

In the Bahamas the people are concerned regarding this bomb threat. Also, many people faced difficulty and inconvenience due to this alleged bomb threat. As Amber Stanovich said, “Our flight was about 10 minutes from landing in Nassau and we had to turn around and go back to FLL.” Because of this threat many people who were coming to The Bahamas had to fly to some other place.

Dondra Kimbell Wren also said that they were 10 minutes from boarding their flight to head home. They had to wait for 2 hours in a parking lot. They also missed all of their connecting flights and she said, “Bad way to end a wonderful trip !!”

This also shows that many people had to face financial loss due to this bomb threat. Some had even planned a holiday in The Bahamas and due to this chaos, all the amount spent on their bookings went to waste.

Many people were also concerned for their loved ones, who were travelling. Some even wished the bomb threat to be a prank.

“There are lives at risk if something were to actually occur. Like let’s be fr here! Whether it’s someone’s spouse or something along the lines of distress & distrust, this is crucial and scary stuff with the war also going on with the U.S. & Iran Either way, we come against the plot and plan of the enemy,” said Angel Flowers.