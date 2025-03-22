North Carolina Family's Dream Cruise turns into a nightmare after son denied boarding

Shanon Nutting, who faced the situation mentioned that she planned this cruise trip as a surprise for her family and specially for her kids.

A family from North Carolina, who eagerly anticipated their Royal Caribbean Cruise as the ultimate family getaway, saw their dreams crushing and the vacation turning into a nightmare after they were unexpectedly denied entry at the port by the authorities.

Shanon Nutting, who faced the situation mentioned that she planned this cruise trip as a surprise for her family and specially for her kids. She emphasized that she saved the idea a year ago and since then was putting efforts to make this come true.

While shedding light on the incident Shanon stated that one of his sons was restricted entry to the cruise. She said that she took a break from her teaching job and even brought his babysitter along to the cruise to help her out with the children. She emphasized that her son was not allowed entry as he was not holding a state ID as he has ‘special needs’.

“He said unfortunately, you're not going to be able to board today because the school ID is not acceptable. So, I explained to him that we had talked to Royal Caribbean, and they said that school ID was valid, and I was upset by that point, so i asked to speak to a supervisor,” Nutting stated.

While talking to the supervisor, she explained to her son that her son has some special needs, and it was the reason he did not had a state issued ID.

“This is why I called to make sure he could board without it, she said that she didn’t care what he had, and we couldn’t board, and she just walked away,” Nutting remarked.

The family, who was then to board the cruise and enjoy a vacation could only watch it sail away in front of their eyes.

"All that year of saving and paying on it, everybody was just heartbroken and devastated. Everybody was exhausted," Nutting added.

Nutting highlighted that as she was enraged of the incident, she contacted her travel agent, who then contacted Royal Caribbean. The representative from the cruise in response to which said, “I cannot begin to apologize enough for this and am doing all that I can to rectify it.”

Nutting mentioned that the cruise line offered them three options which included a no money back but a 100% future credit wit $700 onboard credit, a full refund, and a full refund plus a future 25% cruise credit.

However, she said that she wanted a full money back including the expenses for travelling to Florida, including meals, gas and lodging. However, her travel agent had informed her that she would anyway receive a refund even if she doesn’t choose among the two options.