Guyana crash kills motorcyclist and four-month-old son

The motorcycle, travelling west at high speed, attempted to overtake a stationary lorry on the double yellow lines before colliding with the front of another truck turning onto the road.

Guyana: A 22-year-old motorist and his four-month-old son lost their lives in the fatal crash that occurred on Friday morning, March 13, with a motor lorry, on the Orangestein Public Road in East Bank Essequibo. It has been reported that the mother of the child also sustained multiple injuries during the collision.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Krishna Persaud, who was driving the motorcycle and his four-month-old child, Luke Persaud, residents of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara. The injured woman has been identified as 19-year-old, wife of the motorists as her specific name has not been disclosed.

According to Guyana police force’s reports, the incident took place at around 11 a.m., which involved the motor lorry GZZ 5068 and the motorcycle CM 5492, driven by the victim Krishna as his wife and son were seated behind.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the motor lorry GZZ 5068 was coming out from a parking lot of a shopping mall located on the southern parapet of the roadway and was going in the north direction, where at the same time another motor lorry came. It is being said that another lorry which was travelling west along the southern side of the road stopped and allowed the driver of GZZ 5068 to turn and proceed east.

During this course of event, the motorcycle travelling at a high speed in the west direction along the southern side of the road, attempted to overtake the stationary motor lorry on the solid double yellow lines. However, doing that the motorcycle went on the northern side of the roadway and suddenly collided with the right-side front portion of the motor lorry.

Following the crash, the motorist and the two passengers including his wife and four-month-old child fell on the road and sustained multiple injuries and became unconscious. Responding to which, the bystanders took the family to the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, where on arrival Krishna Persaud and the infant were pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

But the injured woman was treated initially and was transferred later to the female surgical ward, after she regained consciousness as she suffered head and other injuries.

The officers stated, as of now the woman’s condition is stable and both the deceased's body have been transferred to Ezekiel Funeral Home where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of the death.

Tropical Orchard Products Company Limited (TOPCO), also issued a statement on Friday, while confirming that one of their trucks was involved in the accident that occurred earlier on the day, stating that “They are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the family.”