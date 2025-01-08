Did Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse get married? Here's what we know so far

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got married in an intimate ceremony in Caribbean over New Year eve. While the information has been revealed by a source, neither of them has yet accepted or denied the rumors.

Robert Pattinson, famously known as Edward Cullen, face behind Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight Saga has been engaged to the English songwriter and actress since December 2023. They both started dating in 2018 and were often snapped together, however both of them were always keen to get married since their engagement.

The things between both turned even more romantic and wholesome as the couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, together in March last year. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse The information of their marriage was reported by a waiter, who claimed that he worked at the resort where the couple exchanged their wedding vows. He said that the wedding took place at one of the Caribbean's most luxurious resorts and the ceremony was attended by their close relatives and friends, with only a bunch of people.

The waiter also cited a cute detail, as he said that their daughter was also present at the marriage ceremony and entered the ceremony as a bridesmaid in a cute flowy dress. The worker at the resort then said that the couple was very 'humble' and 'nice' to them, to which he said it was a 'Cute Wedding'.

While the news circulated on social media, users are expressing their reactions to the shocking information, however the couple is yet to address the news, and approve or disapprove the rumors.

A users named Eleonora Mincioni extended his wishes as he wrote, “one of the most compatible and authentic couples in Hollywood.”

Another user named Amber Hall Hatch wrote, “Robert deserves to be happy. He went through a lot before & I can’t imagine how painful it was. Especially due to how publicized it was.”