Ex Ploris One to kickstart cruise season 2024/2025 in Tobago with maiden call

Trinidad and Tobago: The Ex Ploris One is all set to kickstart the cruise season 2024/2025 in Tobago with its maiden call at the Port of Scarborough. While welcoming over a hundred passengers, the vessel is expected to grace the shores of the island nation.

The tourism authority of Tobago announced the commencement of the season and stated that it will enhance the experience of the travellers from across the globe. This year, the season is predicted to feature diverse lineup of vessels and arrival of the guests in high numbers from around the globe.

During the season, the country is expected to receive 40 scheduled cruise calls from 19 ships on the shores. With these cruise vessels, Tobago will welcome over 40,000 cruise passengers which is higher than that of the season of 2023/2024. The cruise ship season will run through April 19, 2025, with the arrival of several ships for the first time in the country.

Last year, Tobago kickstarted its cruise season with the arrival of Celebrity Silhouette at Scarborough Port. Season 2023/2024 marked a 110% increase in the number of cruise ship passenger arrivals over the 2022 season. A total of 102,516 passengers have arrived in the country during the last season.

In the last season, the island nation welcomed 64 scheduled calls from 15 different cruise lines, marking the arrival of several ships for the first time.

The tourism ministry also outlined that over $48 million revenue was generated by the cruise ships that arrived in Tobago in the last season. The season has also benefited the tour operators, taxi drivers, craft vendors and other local businesses as it provides direct employment to the communities in the country.

The last season also extended farewell to Jewel of the Seas which made its final call at the Port of Spain on March 28, 2024. The ship made its 19th call on the port and welcomed over thousands of passengers in its final journey to the destination.

