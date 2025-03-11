St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew opens new CIU headquarters

The development of the world-class facility is aimed at fostering excellence as it will empower the unit and promote the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis as an ideal option.

St Kitts and Nevis: New headquarters of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) opened in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday (March 11, 2025) through an official opening ceremony. The new office is located at Lime Kiln Commercial Development, designed to evolve the role of the unit as an internationally respected entity.

The development of the world-class facility is aimed at fostering excellence as it will empower the unit and promote the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis as an ideal option. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew addressed the opening ceremony and called it the perfect step to strengthen and modernize the nation’s most significant economic programme.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the transformation of the CIU and the CBI Programme as it is aimed at safeguarding the premier programme of the country. PM Drew noted, “Safeguarding CIU is really safeguarding St Kitts and Nevis for the bright future of the economic and financial landscape.”

PM Dr Terrance Drew also lauded the dedication and the hard work of the CIU staff who have taken major reforms and upheld the reputation of the country on the global investment migration industry.

PM Drew added that if this is such a large business, then it must be treated with that level of importance, so there was a need to create a perfect environment where people can work at such high levels. Hence, the headquarters has been established to adopt more transparent and open mechanisms to make sure that this becomes an environment where international business can be conducted.

CIU’s transformation

Talking about the transformation of the CIU, PM Drew added that significant decisions have been made for the enhancement of the CBI Programme. He also credited the strategic efforts that were taken by the unit over the past months with an aim to stabilize the programme and promote continued success.

He further highlighted the decisive measures that have been taken to reinforce good governance, customer service and compliance at the CIU. The steps have turned out to be significant in maintaining confidence among global stakeholders and regulatory bodies.

PM Terrance Drew added that the government has been putting focus on equipping the CIU with qualified staff who will also undergo training of the new technology so that they could deliver efficiency in their work.

The event was attended by several government officials including Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, stakeholders and the CIU staff who also lauded the milestones that were achieved by CIU over the past months.