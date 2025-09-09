"Obsessive and deliberate," Senator Phillip Edward Alexander denounces Rhoda Bharath's accusations

Senator Alexander has issued a statement titled "Rhoda Lie," calling her out for what he says is a ‘borderline psychotic obsession.’

Trinidad and Tobago: Senator Phillip Edward Alexander has rejected the accusations made by blogger and social media commentator Rhoda Bharath, widely known as ‘PNM Newsauce’ accusing her of decades long fixation and deliberate misrepresentation of him and his family.

Alexander released a public statement titled Rhoda Lie, calling her out for what he says is a ‘borderline psychotic obsession.’ He recounted on how Rhoda Bharath has repeatedly targeted him since his earliest days as a political commentator, attending his events and pushing herself into social media debates.

Alexander’s statement focused on a recent allegation by Bharath, who claimed that the senator tried to influence the outcome of a traffic ticket received by his son.

Alexander categorically denied the claim as he said, At no time in all my history as activist or politician have, I ever used my voice to advocate for myself or to get shortcuts in anything, he stated this emphasizing that he raised children to accept responsibility for their own actions.

He further added that Bharath has reportedly twisted his words from an old, light-hearted social media post about police interaction during the election period.

Rhoda adds her own psychosis to it and made-up things that never happened, said Alexander.

The Senator further asserted that he has never threatened any police officer, nor intervened in personal matters on behalf of himself or his family.

If my son ever puts himself in a place where he gets a ticket of any kind, he was raised well enough to know that is his responsibility.

He challenged anyone including the police to publicly produce evidence that they spoke to him over this matter.

There can be no police officer anywhere that can say that they spoke with me on this matter, he stated.

Philip Edward Alexander, who has weathered previous high profile defamation battles in Trinidad courts, highlighted that he is considering a legal advice over the ongoing campaign by Bharath, and is also prepared to defend his record in the ‘court of public opinion’.

There are more than enough issues for all of us to fight over without resorting to making up lies.

The controversy has sparked serious debate online, with Bharath responding via her platforms and several netizens stating their opinions of political bias, social media ethics and personal privacy.