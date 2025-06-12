BREAKING: Baby Skello to appear in Court over vulgar depiction of Hindu Goddess

Baby Skello released the song recently to which he faced severe backlash from the Hindu community across the Caribbean.

Guyana: Reports have confirmed that Daniel Wharton famously known as Baby Skello will be taken to court charged with Blasphemous libel. This comes after the singer released a song which portrays the Hindu goddess 'Lakshmi' in a vulgar manner which sparked outrage among the Hindu community.

The song was recently releaed by the singer in May which showcased goddess Lakshmi, a hindu deity in a s*xually explicit manner. Following the release of the song, Skello faced severe backlash all across the Caribbean.

The Ethnic Relations Commission also released a statement in response to the release of this song back in early may where they emphasized, "This content constitutes a deeply offensive act that strikes at the heart of the Hindu community’s religious beliefs and is wholly unacceptable in a society that values mutual respect and coexistence."

The ERC also urged Skello to remove the song from all public platforms and cease all forms of dissemination. It was also confirmed by ERC that a strict action will be taken against him under the laws of Guyana.

