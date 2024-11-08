Grenada: A fully functional and equipped Dental Unit has been launched in Carriacou after years of lacking proper healthcare centres on the island. The unit has been launched at the Hillsborough Health Centre on 7th November 2024.

The ribbons for the new facility were cut by the Minister of Local Affairs for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Tevin Andrews. The newly launched facility includes, advanced equipment ready to aid the residents of the locality with advanced procedures and operations.

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister Tevin Andrews also addressed the locals and encouraged young people to apply for scholarships in the field of dentistry and other much-needed healthcare areas. Fully functional Dental Unit launched in Carriacou Minister Tevin Andrews at the event referred to the commissioning of the unit as yet another achievement of the government and also underscored the importance of improving services across all the different sectors on the island.

He also pointed out the need to have a resident dentist in Carriacou and encouraged others to study dentistry. He also acknowledged that one Carriacoun is already studying Dentistry in Jamaica.

The Acting Chief Dental Officer, Festina Hamlet, said that the unit will make dental operations more convenient by offering a range of dental facilities.

New Dental Unit to be launched in Petite Martinique

During the ceremony, the authorities also announced the establishment of another dental care hospital in the Petite Martinique Health Centre. However, he added that the refurbishment work is to be carried out on the centre, which was damaged by Hurricane Beryl.

Notably, the launch of the Dental Health Department took place during the celebration of Dental Health Week which is celebrated in the island under the theme, “Say Ease with Cheese.”

The Minister of Local Affairs, Tevin Andrews, also shared the update on his social media noting, “Your Member of Parliament is committed to making a difference – boots on the ground.”

