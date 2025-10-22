St Kitts and Nevis: Citizens in St. Peters’ receives official land titles and ownership rights 

PM Drew expressed pride as families in Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peters, finally received official land titles and ownership rights after over a century of living on the land.

Citizens of Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peters, proudly receive their official land titles, marking a historic milestone in land ownership and security.

St Kitts and Nevis: The citizens of Upper Monkey Hill in St. Peters’ have received their official land titles and ownership rights on Friday. During a land hand-over ceremony, the citizens secured their lands and PM Terrance Drew expressed delight on witnessing smiles on their faces.

He said that for over a century, these families have lived on lands they call home, today, they finally have the titles and security they deserve. PM Drew added, “This is dignity restored and history made.”

Through the Land Regularization Policy, the government of St Kitts and Nevis have begun the journey to ensure that our people receive legal ownership of the lands they have called home for generations.

This historic step is expected to empower families to build wealth, achieve security, and know with certainty that their land is legally theirs. “Bringing justice to the people of Upper Monkey Hill in St. Peter’s on an issue that has spanned generations filled me with emotion and pride,” said the prime minister.

PM Drew added that it is only the Labour Party that has the vision, compassion, and commitment to make this possible.

Earlier, the land hand-over ceremony was held in La Guerite on Thursday, where citizens expressed pleasure upon receiving their official land titles. “The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to deliver on its promise of empowerment and sustainable development,” said the prime minister.

This milestone event, facilitated by the Ministry of Sustainable Development, forms part of the Government’s ongoing Squatter’s Regularization Project, L.A.N.D Initiative, and Land Regularisation Programme, ensuring greater land security and equity for citizens.

Through these initiatives, the Government continues to advance the fifth pillar of their becoming a sustainable island state.

Sustainable Settlements under the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), empowering families, strengthening communities, and building a more sustainable Saint Kitts and Nevis for all.