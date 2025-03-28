Grenada enforces closed season for endangered marine species, announces fine

The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Affairs has taken all necessary steps to protect endangered species and ensure their survival in Grenada.

Grenada: The Ministry of Blue Green Economy and Marine Affairs has advised the fishermen of Grenada to exercise precaution and stop poaching of endangered species including Lobsters, Sea Urchins and Leatherback Turtles. The Ministry has announced a closing season in response to their decision to preserve the endangered species with an aim to help them complete their reproductive cycles. The closing season will begin on 1st April 2025.

Closed Season for Lobsters in Grenada

According to the information shared, the lobster season will be closed for the all the months that does not contain a ‘r’ in it such as May, June, July and August. These months have been considered for closing as it will help them complete their reproductive cycle.

Closed season for Leatherback Turtles and Sea Urchins in Grenada

On the other hand, the closed season for the Leatherback turtles and Sea Urchins will begin immediately on 1st April 2025 and will extend until August 31st. While the announcement was made by the authorities, they specifically outlined that the protection of these species is critical for sustaining the balance of the marine ecosystem.

Fine announced for poaching

The authorities have also announced a fine up to EC$ 5,000, for those found harvesting the eggs or engaging in any sorts of poaching activities. The Levera Beach will also remain closed during the closing time, in order to provide the leatherback turtles to nest on the beach.

The Fisheries officer Crofton Stroud specifically emphasized on the role of these marine species in maintaining the marine food web. Stroud then stressed the living creatures as "Not Immortal" citing that a care should be taken for them to ensure they don't become extinct. He then underscored the importance of protecting the migratory species, noting that any harm to their population could have a negative effect to Grenada.

Fisheries officer assures species protection

Stroud added that Grenada is committed in working with all the different organisations to regulate the trade and harvest of these species. He specifically mentioned international agencies such as National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), and international commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT).

The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Affairs has notably taken all the mandatory steps in order to protect the endangered species and provide them a valuable life in the Grenadian waters.