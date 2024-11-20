SpaceX launch misinterpreted as UFO by locals in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: The launch of the SpaceX Starship rocket which took place last evening in Texas, USA was misinterpreted as a UFO sighting by locals in St Kitts and Nevis.

Many residents across twin island reported spotting mysterious lights in the night. According to them the object was moving and glowing brightly which left many confused, considering it an UFO sighting.

While several locals from St Kitts and Nevis have named it a UFO sighting on social media. It is to be noted that the bright light is from the SpaceX Starship launch.

The SpaceX rocket was launched by Elon Musk, who is the owner of the Space X company along with the newly elected President of USA, Donald Trump.

The launch was made in Brownsville, Texas and marked the 6th test launch of his rocket. The rocket took off to the skies, at 5:00 pm.

The last launch of the SpaceX rocket which took place in October, created headlines as it made an incredible comeback to the launch site and then was then captured midair by a pair of giant mechanical “Chopsticks” arms which were attached to the SpaceX Launch tower.

While the launch took place in Texas, USA it was also seen in nearby countries including parts of Caribbean. As the locals of St Kitts and Nevis have misinterpreted it as a UFO, it has since then created a buzz all over social media.

A user named Jah Milestone stated how he saw the rocket getting into the sky as he stated that it rose from the sea to glow in the sky.

“I was looking at the seawater just Before the place got dark and I saw that rise from off the seaway out it went right up in the sky then turned and head come across in the sky I even ask myself what's that so silent and moving so fast with just a bright light shining,”

Many users have also sarcastically referred the SpaceX Starship as a flashlight attached to a drone. A user also referred it to as a Santa Claus coming to the town.

While many are stating it to be a UFO, or a flying object, a social media user also highlighted the truth of the glowing light.

The user named Dennis Edwards wrote, “It was SpaceX this rocket system will one day take humans to the Moon, and then on to Mars. Encourage your brave clever children to study hard in order to take part in this great venture.”