Seven cruise ships to arrive in Dominica this week

The MV Grand Princess, the week’s second cruise ship, will dock on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, with 3,100 passengers.

Roseau, Dominica: Seven cruise ships are all set to arrive in Dominica this week from November 10 to 16, 2025. The first cruise vessel of the week was MV Amera which docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) on Monday with 910 passengers.

The second cruise ship of the week will be MV Grand Princess which will be docked on Tuesday (November 11, 2025) with 3100 passengers. The ship will be docked at Woodbridge Bay Port of Dominica. The third ship of the week will be MV Jewel of the Seas which will arrive at Woodbridge Bay Port on Wednesday (November 12, 2025).

A total of 2702 passengers will arrive in Dominica and enhance cruise offerings of the country. MV Britannia will arrive at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 with a total of 4250 passengers.

MV Addison will dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on Friday, November 13, 2025 with a total of 2668 passengers. The sixth cruise ship of the week will be MV Renaissance which will be arriving in Dominica on Saturday, November 15, 2025 with a total of 1727 passengers. The ship will be docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

The last ship of the week will be MV AIDAperla which will be docked on Sunday, November 16, 2025 with a total of 4350 passengers. The ship will be docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

Last week, Dominica welcomed Disney Magic at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with over 2000 passengers. It has enhanced the tourism offerings of Dominica, aiming to enhance opportunities for local business and strengthen partnerships.

Dominica officially opened the 2025/2026 cruise season on October 16, 2025 with MV Grand Princess. A brief ceremony was also held to welcome the first vessel of the season as it brought around thousands of passengers.

In this season, Dominica is expected to welcome around 475,000 cruise passengers across 274 scheduled cruise calls with 13 inaugural visits from major international vessels.