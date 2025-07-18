Five Men Shot in Lake Independence, Belize City

Police officials have launched an investigation into the shooting, while the cause and the suspect remains unknown.

Belize: Five men were injured in a shooting incident on Thursday night in the Lake Independence area of Belize City.

The victims have been identified as Aristotle Hughes, James Young Jr., Jermaine Smart, Douglas Gill, and Lismo Williams. According to police reports, the men were attending a party on Aloe Vera Street when a vehicle approached them and the occupants of the same opened a fire.

All five victims have been transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital and are listed in a stable condition.

Authorities have also launched an investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made so fare, while the motive of the shooting in Belize City also remains unknown.

Police have appealed the public to share any information available that could assist in identifying and locating the suspect.

