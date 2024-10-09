Trinidad: Opposition Leader Kamla urges for 'Anti-Bullying Law' at Jayden's funeral

Trinidad and Tobago: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar spoke about drafting an anti-bullying law after Jayden Lalchan's funeral.



This comes after 15 year old Lalchan took his own life on Wednesday, October 3 after reports of alleged bullying by some students at his school.



Persad Bissessar along with MP for Princes Town, Barry Shiva Padarath and Chairman and Council members of the PTRC attended the funeral service of the suicide victim on Tuesday. She was heard speaking at the funeral about drafting the new law.





The leader outlined, “We cannot pass a law on our own, so it will have to be after the elections, but we can start drafting from now. Barry has already spoken about it, he responsibilities of the teachers, the parents and even the police.”



She further added that she is told that the matter was reported to the teachers at St Stephen’s College and addressed them, saying, “I'm not blaming anyone, but really there must be more responsibility by parents, guardians, teachers and those in office who have to take care of all these beautiful children.”



Kamla Persad called it very ‘painful’ and said that it will not be the last because the horror continues while highlighting the importance of an anti-bullying law.



The Opposition leader was also seen embracing the parents of Jayden Lalchan during the funeral ceremony and asking them to stay strong in this difficult time.

Opposition Leader embraces Jayden's mother at the funeral (PC - Facebook)

She further expressed her condolences to the relatives, friends and family members during her address at the ceremony. She said, “I mourn with you all today as a mother and a grandmother for the loss of this beautiful son, Jayden. I am sorry for the torment that the gentle soul had to endure for years.”





Persad Bissessar noted that no child should have to go through such torment simply for being themselves.



She once again promised that 'justice will be served' and she will be taking all the necessary steps to ensure that.



As the Opposition leader showed up at the funeral, locals took to Facebook to laud her for the generous act. “Despite what all yuh may say about the Honorable Kamla Persad Bissessar, political mileage or not ,she shows up at our citizens funeral,” wrote a user named Phillips while another said, “That was nice of the leader of the opposition to attend to the funeral that was very nice of her good work leader.”