BREAKING: Grenadian ‘Wello’ shot dead by police during St Mark’s Day celebrations in Victoria

Wello was out celebrating the St. Mark’s Festival when a police officer, attempting to control the crowd, allegedly pulled his gun, pointed it at Wello, and shot him.

Grenada: An official from the Royal Grenada Police Force allegedly shot a community member of Victoria during celebrations of the St Mark's Day on 27th April 2025. Wello, who encountered severe injuries from the alleged shooting died today, after receiving treatment from the general hospital.

As per reports, Wello was out on road celebrating the St Mark’s festival as usual, when a police official who tried to manage the crowd allegedly pulled out his gun and pointed it towards Wello and shot him. While RGPF has not revealed any official statement yet, it has been said that the alleged shooting from the police official was an accident and not intentional.

Immediately after Wello was shot, he was taken to the nearby General hospital for treatment by the police officials, however he died an hour later from his severe injuries. Wello was a beloved member of his community, who was known for his lively and spirited personality.

Immediately after his death social media has been flooded with condolences and support to Wello, as residents unite to voice for justice and put the accused behind the bars. Social media users pointed out the police official at fault and cited that he should be trained well to manage crowds and be less violent during such altercations.

A user named Marvin Seegolam wrote, “The police kill this man for nothing!! n all yuh seeing here is condolences and RIP. I want to see what the outcome of this matter will be... how come them police in Grenada beating up people n shooting them now n nothing not coming out of it.”

Another user named Blackspaniard Edgar stated that it was visible that the police official is violent, “I Don't want to say much but that approach from the police In front of my eyes it looks like the police officer had that person In mind just how he pointed out the gun it's not secured at all anybody could get shot I think he need to b charge for being arrogant and don't know how to deal with the situation some of this officers need counseling and proper training.”

Many other users came in support of Wello and stated that justice should be served to him and his family. While the investigations into the case continue, stay updated with Associates Times for more updates into this developing story.