Belize: Police officers beaten and stabbed at nightclub

Belize: Two police officers named David Banner and Randy Coye were beaten and stabbed by a group of men over an altercation at a nightclub in Orange Walk town, Belize earlier today.

As per reports, PC Banner was in uniform and working for his security duty at the nightclub when he had an altercation with a group of men. As the situations escalated PC Coye also stepped in to assist and resolute the debate, however he was also attacked by the men.

Both the police offficers were immediately rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital where they are currently recieiving treatment. PC Banner notably sustained severe swelling to his face, a deep cut to the left side of his chest and another to his stomach area.

On the other hand PC Coye was also hospitalised with a cut to his left wrist with complaints of pain to his lower abdomen and upper body.

