Security concerns rise in Saint Lucia after SLASPA employees arrested in drug bust

At least three SLASPA staff members were detained this week as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug smuggling operation that allegedly used Port Castries to transport crystal methamphetamine, one of the most addictive synthetic drugs.

Saint Lucia: The recent arrests of several employees of the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) employees have reignited serious concerns about internal corruption and the country’s border management operations.

These arrests were made under a multi-agency sting led by Customs and the Royal Saint Lucia Force (RSLPF). This operation was conducted on Friday after officers intercepted a vehicle leaving the port with a barrel shipped from overseas. The container cleared inspection in an unusually quick time frame, and when it was later checked by the police officials, it was found with illegal drugs.

Since then, questions have been raised regarding the island’s port security which is the first line of defence of the nation are being compromised form within. According to Saint Lucia Daily Post a local news website, a custom official told them that it isn’t an isolated case.

“There’s growing evidence that some people responsible for protecting our borders might actually be helping to breach them,” the official said.

The RSLPF Gangs and Narcotics unit has also been under mounting pressure to address this drug and weapon trafficking through Saint Lucia’s ports. According to the agency, there are loopholes in the system which have been exploiting region’s security.

Apart from this recent incident, Saint Lucia has been facing several other drugs related incidents and crimes. Recently, both a Customs and Excise Department employee and a General Post Office worker were arrested on similar drug-related charges.

When contacted, SLASPA officials stated that SLASPA stated that it had not been formally informed of any such arrests and added that they would release an official statement if the need arise.