St Kitts and Nevis excels at FIRST Global Robotics Championship, ranks 1st in Caribbean

The Team is performing incredibly great at the event with a ranking score of 90.33 in a total of 4 matches played.

St Kitts and Nevis: The FIRST Global Robotics Olympics Championship is currently being held in Athens, Greece, and Team St Kitts and Nevis is performing exceptionally well at the event leading them to the top position in the Caribbean and at the 20th rank across the globe.

The Team St Kitts and Nevis is performing incredibly well at the event with a ranking score of 90.33 in a total of 4 matches played. The championship is ongoing and more matches are yet to be played however, the team’s dedication and commitment seem to bring fruitful results resulting in the overall success of the country.

Team India is currently topping the charts with a ranking score of 128.5 following which is Team United Arab Emirates, and Team Kazakhstan at the top places. The event is to take place till 29th September 2024 and currently, several rounds are yet to be played which may result in shuffling of the chart.

The team will play 6 matches today which will ultimately qualify them to reach the finals of the event. The team’s ultimate play has put them into the limelight and every Kittian and Nevisian is currently tracking their performance to witness their dedication on the international platform.

“We could not be prouder of our team’s hard work, dedication, and innovation. You have made SKNRA and the entire Federation shine across the global stage. Great job Team SKN,” the St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association said in their social media post.

This year a total of 190 countries are participating in the event globally and some participating countries across the Caribbean are Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahamas, Saint Lucia, and many more. However, the performance of team SKN has led them to soar in their victory among others.

This year the event is being held under the theme ‘Feeding the Future’ which has been set to provide the participants with intricate knowledge about the implementation of Sustainable agricultural practices.

The theme is designed to create necessary solutions for safer, organic, and eco-friendly cultivation practices ultimately leading to fresh and nutritious produce.

The global championship has a mission to help children across the world be more tech enthusiasts and develop a comprehensive approach to address the challenges faced around the globe.