Saint Vincent’s La Soufrière Crater Lake nearly doubles in size after heavy rainfall

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: The La Soufriere Crater Lake of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines nearly doubled up of its regular size following heavy rainfall that hit the island earlier this week.

The pictures taken of the crater lake clearly outline the before and after of the site which justifies the effect of the heavy rainfall it has experienced.

The rainfall notably hit hard on the island earlier this week, in light of which many localities were even warned of a flash flood watch. The rainfall was measured between 50-75mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas.

The heavy rainfall, did not cause any major threat to the island, however it did result in a slight flooding of roads and localities. The weather conditions have now stabilized all across the island and it is expected to remain calm for the coming days.

While the conditions turned normal, the filling up of the La Soufriere Crater Lake remain a great concern for people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as it indicates a restoration of one of the famous indigenous sites.

Notably, the crater lake was formed following the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which occurred in 1971 and 1979.

The eruptions in 1971 created a lava dome inside the crater which was earlier filled with water, creating an island in the lake. However, the consecutive eruptions in 1979 ejected almost every bit of water from the crater, ultimately demolishing the lava dome.

The famous Volcanic Crater Lake of the island known for its charismatic views and intriguing diversity, is one of the hidden treasures of the island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Since its demolition in the late 1970s, the site is being regularly monitored by the Seismic Research Centre at the University of West Indies to predict any possible eruption in the coming time. The volcano which stands on the highest peak of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.