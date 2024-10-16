Groundbreaking for Dominica International Airport to take place on November 9

PM Skerrit said that the project will serve as the gateway for enhanced air connectivity as it will provide access to several international markets.

Roseau, Dominica: The groundbreaking of the much-anticipated Dominica International Airport is all set to take place on November 9, 2024, through an official ceremony. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during the signing of the contract for the construction of Colihaut River Defence Wall.

He said that the project will serve as the gateway for enhanced air connectivity as it will provide access to several international markets. PM Skerrit noted that they should take pride in this transformative project as it has the potential to unlock numerous opportunities for economic growth.

Prime Minister Dr Skerrit met with representatives from Montreal Management Consultants and the contractors from China Railway No. 5 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. He expressed delight in the progress made so far and showcased excitement in inviting them to join the significant national event on November 9, 2024.

A one-billion-dollar contract for the international airport was signed on June 9, 2021, by the government of Dominica with the MMCE. The aim of the project is to accommodate massive airlines and welcome new direct services from different countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

Earlier, the United Airlines announced the direct and non-stop flights to Dominica from New Jersey for the first time. The flights will be operated on every Saturday, providing direct access from the markets of the United States.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit expressed delight in welcoming service and said that the expansion of the Douglas Charles Airport contributed to inviting the flights. He noted that once the airport expanded, the United Airlines announced their service to Dominica which is a great achievement for the county as the tourism destination.

He further connected this to the construction of the international airport and outlined that this will also bring new opportunities for the country. The local economy will be enhanced as it will provide employment for the local workers and construction people.