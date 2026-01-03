Saint Lucia rattled by 5.5-magnitude earthquake

Residents across Saint Lucia and neighboring islands reported strong tremors, though no injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Castries, Saint Lucia: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocked Saint Lucia on January 2, 2026 and the effects were felt in the areas such as Ciceron, Castries, and Gros Islet. The quake struck at 5: 38 pm at a depth of 30.4 kilometres, with its epicentre located approximately 65 kilometres northeast of Fort-de-France, Martinique.

According to the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre, the earthquake in Saint Lucia follows a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Guadeloupe, which took place after midnight on New Year’s Day.

A quake was officially confirmed to have struck the islands of Dominica, Saint Lucia and Martinique. The regional authorities issued a formal report as residents noted that they experienced intense tremors across various communities.

Netizens gave their reactions and added that they heard the sound and rattling of something and it was very strong. However, no incidents of injury or other devastation have been reported in Saint Lucia.

The quake had a shallow depth of 56 km (35 mi) and was felt over a large region. The shallow depth of the quake caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicenter than a deeper quake of similar magnitude would.

As per the scientists, the earthquake was relatively shallow and caused widespread shaking which was experienced across the region. The reports noted that the residents felt the tremor as a rolling motion that lasted several seconds. The household items rattled and light fixtures swayed briefly before the shaking subsided.

Local authorities also noted that the monitoring of the region has started and the citizens are advised to remain indoors to avoid any mishaps. As of now, there are no reports of disruptions to electricity, water supply or telecommunities in the hours after the quake.

The tremors of the quake were felt in both northern and southern parts of Saint Lucia. The UWI added that the eastern Caribbean is located near the boundaries of the North American Plate and the Caribbean Plate. These conditions make the region prone to seismic activity, experiencing regular earthquakes ranging from minor tremors to moderate and occasionally stronger events.