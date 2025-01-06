St Kitts and Nevis: Health Ministry clears air on rumours against JNF

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, the JNF has achieved significant milestones with specialist personnel.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-01-06

JNF General Hospital in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Health of St Kitts and Nevis cleared the air on the rumours that are being spread against JNF General Hospital. According to the ministry, the government works to enhance the medical team and expertise in the hospital by following rigorous standards.  

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, the JNF has achieved significant milestones with specialist personnel. The Ministry noted that they have increased consultant anesthesiologists from two to three which is the highest in the history of the hospital.  

Specialist Personnel in JNF General Hospital 

The Ministry of Health noted that they have also expanded consultant internists from two to four. One of the specialists has subspecialist in critical care medicine in treating the people from St Kitts and Nevis.  

Three nurses with specialized ICU training have been included in the ICU team and the fourth one is added with extensive international ICU experience. Two nurses are also added into the ICU specialization ward with their degrees expected to be completed in 2025. The Ministry of Health also hired certified ICU nurses who will join the staff in some time.  

In addition to that, Dr Jonathan Carty from St Kitts and Nevis has been studying the Intensive Care Medicine. He will complete his training in June 2025 with an intent to join the critical care team at the JNF General Hospital in a short time.  

The government has been working to build a resilient healthcare system, aiming to prioritize safety and high-quality healthcare to the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. According to the ministry, individuals applying for medical work in the country must have to take the certificates from the medical board.  

They should be specialists in their particular fields, and they will also receive full employment with other hospital privileges. All practitioners must operate within the scope of practice while maintaining the integrity and excellence of the healthcare services.  

Amara Campbell

