Trinidad artist Medz Boss arrested in connection with TT$17,500 gold chain robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: Joseph Olliviere, renowned reggae artist from Trinidad and Tobago, better known as Medz Boss was recently arrested by the Police force for robbing a TT$17,500 gold chain. The incident took place on 10th September 2025 in Port of Spain.

As per police reports at around 5:00 am, the victim parked his vehicle near the Twin Towers and was walking towards the terminal to make a purchase when he was confronted by two men. As per the victim’s statements, one of the suspects was dressed in a pink T-shirt and three-quarter jeans with loose hair and the other one in a blue T-shirt and grey cap.

One of the suspects then confronted the victim and snatched his gold Spanish link chain. The two then fled along the east towards the Wrightson Road, entering a Honda Vezel, and moving towards the Beetham highway.

The police officials swiftly responded to the incident including officials from the Inter-Agency Task Force and Police Commissioner Billingy and immediately located the vehicle. The stolen chain was recovered in from there and both the suspects were taken into custody.

The stolen chain was also recovered and both Medz Boss and another suspect identified as Hasan Jack were then taken into custody.

Notably, this is not the first time the artist has been held for a criminal activity. He was earlier arrested back in 2021 for being a member of a gang. While police officials are conducting a thorough investigation, a sentence is yet to be announced for Medz Boss and the involved suspect.

Following the incident locals have also been sharing their opinions and pointing out the artist for his criminal activities. One of the users named Indarjit Mohan on Facebook stated that the artist should change his name to ‘Jail Chain Boss’ highlighting his criminal activities.

“Man look lik a spranger wen police hold yuh yuh does look different all dat social media pic with pretty boi thing an pretty girl thing yuh does really see the real u,” stated another user.