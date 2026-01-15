Saint Lucia launches MSME Loan-Grant Facility Training to boost small business development

Participants will gain crucial insights into strategic business planning, financial management, digital readiness, and risk management, with certificates awarded upon completion.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Minister of Commerce, Ernest Hilaire announced the “MSME Loan-Grant Facility Virtual Training Session” from January 12 to 23, 2026. The registration has been opened as the session will kick off at 10: 30 am and will run through 12: 30 daily with an urgent session from 5: 00 pm to 7: 00 pm.

In the training session, participants will be able to learn advanced business planning with different sections and classes. The operational enhancement will be also part of the training sessions that will be held under the leadership of Ernest Hilaire.

The calendar of the session has been unveiled. On January 12, 2026, the session was named as “Strategic Business Planning for MSME Growth.” In this, the participants learnt about different planning for the growth of the medium and small business that is being held to enhance the entrepreneurs.

On January 13, 2026, the session included lessons on financial growth and other excellence. It was named as Financial Management and Bookkeeping Excellence.

On January 14, 2026, “Enterprise Development and Innovation” will be the session of the training, aiming to enhance the innovation in the custom sector. It is aimed at providing knowledge and proper training about the enterprises where entrepreneurs can learn about new features and factors about the innovation in running a business.

On January 15, 2026, the session will be held for digital and E-commerce Readiness where the participants will learn about the digital landscape of the sector. On January 16, the session will be held for the business continuity and risk management with its name “Business Continuity and Risk Management.”

On January 21, 2025, the session will be named as “Standard Implementation.” For January 22, 2025, there will be proper export planning and on January 25, 2026, there will be a session on environmental sustainability.

Certificates will be awarded upon completion of all modules under each course.