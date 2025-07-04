Australia's Tour of West Indies kicks off in Caribbean with cultural welcome for players

The players and team officials received a warm reception at Grenada airport and in Barbados, complete with a cultural showcase of the Caribbean's offerings.

West Indies: Australia's tour of West Indies has been kickstarted with the first test match at Kensington Oval Cricket Stadium, Barbados. Held from June 25 to 27, 2025, the match was won by Australia by 159 runs, marking their first victory for the tour of three test matches and five T20 Internationals.

The second test match is scheduled from July 3 to 7, 2025 at National Cricket Stadium of Grenada. The last match of the test series will be held in Kingston, Jamaica from July 12 to 16, 2025.

The series for the T20 internationals will kickstart on July 21, 2025 which will be held at Kingston, Jamaica between West Indies and Australia. Jamaica is also scheduled to host one more T20 match between the two teams with the scheduled date of July 23, 2025.

The last three matches of the T20 format for the tour will be held at St Kitts and Nevis on July 26, 2025, July 27, 2025 and July 29, 2025.

In the first match of the test series, West Indies started their innings with full confidence by setting a total of 301 runs. However, Australia Pacer Josh Hazelwood turned out to be turning for the bowling unit of his team as he tore through the batting-lineup of West Indies.

He was well supported by Nathan Lyon who also claimed the final two wickets in the last over of the day to seal the win. Hence, the team won the match by 159 runs as they bowled out West Indies for 141 runs before stumps on day three.

In their batting innings, the Australians batted well as their middle order players secured their half centuries, leading the team towards the victory. However, the bowling unit of West Indies tried to defend their team as Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph showcased great class and took five wickets each.