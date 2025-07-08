Grenada breaks ground for $40.6 million St David’s Catholic Secondary School

The project is notably being implemented by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure, as part of the Grenada Enhancement Project (GEEP).

Grenada: An official groundbreaking ceremony took place in Grenada for the construction of an all new CDB Funded EC$ 40.6 million St David’s Catholic Secondary School at a new location in Marlmount, St David. An agreement for this project, which is aimed at improving the educational infrastructure and facilities across the country was signed on 3rd July.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure, as part of the Grenada Enhancement Project (GEEP). The project is being jointly funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of Grenada.

The Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell who was present at the SOD turning ceremony ensured that the project will be delivered on time. Prime Minister further stated that the contractors delivered a high-quality result, while stressing that the new facility will be a lifelong asset. He further added that the new facility will be important for lifelong learning for citizens of all age groups.

The Minister of Education then detailed on the project and said that the process involving the land acquisition for the construction was difficult but fruitful as every effort was led to ensure the same. The supervising firm for the school’s construction is Beston Consulting and the selected contractor is the Construction and Industrial Equipment ltd.

The project manager and the civil engineer, Pawan Joshi speaking at the contract signing ceremony said that the project is one of the biggest projects not only in Grenada but in the entire region.

“In terms of building a school and this is a very highly advanced school with all the features of climate proofing and everything involved in this school. So, this is an excellent design that has been done by the consultants,” he said.

The authorities have not shed light on the completion date of the project; however, they have emphasized that the construction will be carried out quickly and with proper consideration.