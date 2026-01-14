JetBlue adds second Saturday Flight to Saint Lucia

The non-stop flight will expand the country’s airlift capacity and enhance travel options for visitors from Boston.

Castries, Saint Lucia: JetBlue has announced additional service for Saint Lucia by adding a second flight on Saturday from Boston. The service will start on February 14 and will run through April 25, 2026, enhancing the connections for both the countries during the winter and spring season.

The schedule has been announced for the flight by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, adding that it will enhance the reach of the travellers seeking to visit the country. The non-stop flight will expand the airlift sector of the country.

As per the schedule, the flight will first arrive in Saint Lucia in the early morning every Saturday. The flight will depart from Boston at 8: 16 am and then arrive at Saint Lucia at 2: 00 pm. The flight will further return to Boston with a departure time from Saint Lucia at 11: 40 am and arrive in Boston at 5: 25 pm.

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted that lowest fares from Boston will be starting from $144 and the price will be applied on flights that will be operated on February 21, 28, March 21 and 28. The price will be for one-way journeys for the travellers.

The fare will be slightly increased for the flight that will be operated on April 25, 2026 and the passengers will start with a fare from as low as $169. Otherwise, for one-way service, the fare of the flight will be $164 for the flights between Boston and Saint Lucia.

Earlier, JetBlue offered service to Saint Lucia from New York which operates daily non-stop year round. However, the flight has also added a second weekly non-stop winter flight into the fleet of Saint Lucia service.

In addition to that, United Airlines also added service to Saint Lucia from Newark which also operates non-stop on the weekly basis. The airline also offers flights from Chicago on the weekly basis that operates non-stop through Summer 2026.

American Airlines also offer services to Saint Lucia from Miami, New York, Charlotte, Philadelphia. Delta also launched service to the country from Atlanta.