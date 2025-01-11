Passenger dies at Guyana Airport before boarding flight to New York

The patient was identified as Alwayne Barratt by the authorities of the airport in Guyana.

Guyana: A 72-year-old passenger died at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport right before the time of his boarding American Airlines on Friday (January 10, 2025). She was scheduled to depart Guyana to board AA2694 and arrive at New York for his journey but tragically passed away at the airport.

The patient was identified as Alwayne Barratt by the authorities of the airport in Guyana. Notably, she was supposed to arrive at New York for his substantial medical treatment after getting discharged from Balwant Singh Hospital in Guyana.

Barratt was travelling with her son as recommended by the doctors in the country as she was suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Pneumonia.

According to the reports from the airport, the checking counter has also discovered some problems with her as she was having some issues during breathing. She had appeared unwell and the personnel on the airline rushed her to the Port Hospital in Guyana for required medical clearance.

At the port hospital, the patient missed the pulse and was declared dead, due to which, she failed to board the flight. After that, the ambulance was immediately summoned with which, she was further rushed to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre where doctors asked family to take her home as she was no more.

Cheddi Jagan International Airport extended deep condolences and noted that the incident was unfortunate and not acceptable. It noted that they sympathized with the family and friends of Barratt a this is a tough time for them.

Netizens also reacted to the incident and noted that they found it a little difficult with the heat caused as this is quite disturbing news for the family. Some also lauded her son for supporting her mother at her difficult time and added that this is nice that her son is still trying to do his best for her to live.

One added, “My Heartfelt Sympathy goes out the entire family her son. May her soul rest in peace.”