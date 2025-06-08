Caribbean Airlines launches enhanced schedule with 9 weekly flights between Trinidad and Miami

Caribbean: A total of 9 weekly flights will be provided by Caribbean Airlines on the route between Trinidad and Miami under their “Welcome Home” campaign. The service will be offered for the festive occasions and carnivals with new offers starting June 19, 2025.



The service will be operated from Monday to Sunday with special 2x flights on the route between Trinidad and Miami under the theme- “Catching Flights, Not Feelings.” The schedule has also been announced by the airline, aiming to enhance the connections between the two destinations and catering to the demands of the travellers.



The schedule outlined that the first flight will be operated from Trinidad to Miami with the use of the aircraft BW484. It will offer service to both the destinations from Monday to Sunday on a daily basis. The flight will depart from Trinidad at 9: 10 am and arrive at Miami at 1: 15 pm.



The service will enhance the operations and operate flights every day in a week with an aim to enhance connections between the two countries. Additionally, a special service will also be added into the route by the Caribbean Airlines from Trinidad to Miami. It will be regular schedule with the service offered on the routes for 2x in a week. The service will be provided by the aircraft BW488 on Thursday and Sunday with a departure time of 6: 25 pm and the arrival time of 10: 30 pm.



Caribbean Airlines will also offer return service on the route with different schedule of the flight. The service will be operated on the route from Miami to Trinidad with an aircraft of BW483. The airline will operate service from Monday to Sunday on a regular basis with a departure time of 3: 10 pm and the arrival time of 6: 55 pm.



The service on the route from Miami to Trinidad will be operated with a flight service which will be fly with 2x daily. The service will operate on Monday and Friday with an aircraft of BW439 with a departure time of 12: 30 am and the arrival time of 4: 15 am.