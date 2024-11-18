Skye Faucher of Saint Lucia Honors Julien Alfred at Miss Universe National Costume Round

Faucher walked the Miss Universe stage in a beautiful Dark blue coloured dress, complemented with the colours and designs of the Saint Lucian Flag.

Skye Faucher, who represented Saint Lucia at the Miss Universe 2024 stage, honoured Julien Alfred through her custom-made dress for the National Costume round at the international pageant.

Faucher walked the Miss Universe stage in a beautiful Dark blue coloured dress, complemented with the colours and designs of the Saint Lucian Flag. The Beauty Pageant, in an aim to pay tribute to the Olympic champion also introduced the five Olympic rings in her dress.

She wore these rings as a backpiece that extended above her head and was the heart of the complete costume. She also added a medal to complete her whole outfit, showcasing Saint Lucia’s pride over their Olympic champion.

The authorities at the Miss Universe Saint Lucia stated the recognition by Skye Faucher is a heartfelt tribute and a way to express their gratitude to their golden athlete.

Notably, Julien Alfred witnessed significant achievements this year, including several medals in different Olympic games. Her and her nation’s first gold medal at the Paris Olympics games and a silver at a different event in the same games made her the island’s star athlete.

Since this victory, she has been receiving great honour and accolades from several citizens and authorities as a gratitude.

However, Skye Faucher’s and the Miss Universe Saint Lucia’s authorities unique idea to push Julien Alfred’s achievement to a wider platform of Miss Universe has also sparked great appreciation on social media.

Users praise the beauty pageant as well as the authorities for the unique idea and the honour. A user named Davis Felix stated that “Absolutely love this costume and it's representation, details. Congratulations Skye, Joycie, and team.”

Another user stated, “Great Idea! Loved this tribute to our Olympic star she is a champion. Great wishes to you as well Skye Faucher. May you also make us proud one day.”

While Skye Faucher is being recognized and praised for her outfit and tribute to Julien Alfred, some parts of social media is also rallying behind her for misrepresentation of Saint Lucia's national flag.

A user wrote on Facebook that the colour worn by the Miss Universe contestant is not the exact shade of the Saint Lucian Flag, while another user called out the authorities stating that who curated and approved the dress for an international appearance.