Saba Firefighter Shot Dead in Zion Hill, Island’s First Murder in a Decade  

At approximately 9:00 pm, the control room received reports of a shooting incident on Upper Mountain Road in Zion’s Hill.

Saba, a small Caribbean Island in the lesser Antilles recorded its first ever murder in a decade today as a fireman was shot dead in the Zion Hill area. The country with a population of only 2150 people recorded its last murder in 2015.

As per reports, the control room received a report of shooting in the Upper Mountain Road in Zion’s Hill at around 9:00 pm.

Emergency services later found a man at the scene with a suspected gunshot wound. He was then taken by an ambulance to the hospital where he died shortly afterward.

The victim has been identified as Sheldon Johnson, was a fireman. Following the incident the Saba police immediately launched an investigation to the incident.

The same evening at around 10:13 pm, police arrested two suspects, however the investigation into the circumstances is in full swing, and both suspects are now in custody.

The event has deeply affected the small community as homicides are extremely rare in Saba. Police have thus asked resident to aid in the investigations conducted.