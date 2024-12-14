Iowa road’s condition worsens, stormy weather and ice leads to severe crashes

The road conditions in Iowa have deteriorated to deadly levels due to major ice buildup making the conditions not optimal for driving.

The Iowa Road condition is getting worse, as weather conditions have turned drastic in the US state due to consistent ice storms hitting the country.

According to the US National Weather services, the road conditions will remain slick through the morning hours throughout the day, as freezing rain will continue to expand.

The freezing rain will also expand to other areas over the next few hours including parts of eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.

Considering the huge threat these roads hold for driving, the authorities have also stated commuters to exercise extreme caution while driving.

Early, this morning the Iowa State Patrol reported several accidents and multiple crashes across the state. Due to extreme darkness in winter nights, the ice on roads was not visible to drivers causing several accidents, and leaving cars and trucks sweeping away from the road. Iowa Road accident Considering the damage and threat from roads the US National Weather Service also issued a statement, while sharing a pic of a truck accident.

“Travel is discouraged tonight, and conditions may worsen overnight with additional freezing rain anticipated. Riding the bumper cars at the amusement park is fun, but not so much on the highway. Roads may seem fine at first, but icy spots are there,” they wrote considering the threat of the roads.

The US Met department has also issued a warning for ice storm over the weekend caused from the arctic blast which affected most of the US States.

According to the information shared by the weather department, temperatures could reach to near freezing conditions in northern Florida and southern Georgia. The met department has also stated the formation of Lake Effect Snow.

The Lake Effect Snow is a phenomenon in which cold air moves over the great lakes while they are still ice free, which further brings snow to nearby areas.