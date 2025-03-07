SpaceX Starship explodes again, sparking flight disruptions and public outrage

The SpaceX authorities stated that they lost control of the starship, which then suddenly exploded and bursted into flames.

Another lightshow for Caribbean citizens occurred last night after SpaceX launch turned a big failure for Elon Musk second time in a row. The SpaceX rocket was launched from Texas on Thursday, which following its launch grounded flights and triggered warnings about falling spaceship debris.

The SpaceX authorities stated that they lost control of the starship, which then suddenly exploded and bursted into flames. They further added that they were able to successfully capture the rocket booster as it returned to the launch tower. However, they confirmed that the starship spacecraft was lost in the explosion.

The explosion led to temporary flight disruptions across some of the busiest airports of Florida and Caribbean. The SpaceX launch not just interrupted flight schedules but also paved the way for controversies on the internet.

Social media users through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and many other platforms were seen criticizing the authorities for the accident, highlighting public safety concerns and usage of resources.

A user named Mayra Alejandra stated that Elon Musk is one of the worst things that happened to America as she wrote, “This guy is the worst thing that could have happened to America. It is a shame that Trump has fallen into the clutches of this diabolical billionaire.”

Terri Walker, another user, wrote, “Well that's a HUGE mess! Who’s cleaning that up? Hope it doesn't hit anyone on the way down.”

“And his boss wants him to bring back the “stranded” astronauts from space. I wouldn’t ride back on a Musk vehicle if I had to stay up there for the rest of my life,” wrote another user named Deniz Altan.

However, some users came out to Musk’s support stating that what he is doing takes courage. A user named Jason Poss wrote, “Nobody seems to understand what it takes to advance and succeed in any stage of life for humans. If everyone thought like your average person and never took risks and spends billions of his own money, we would all be living in caves if even the human race wasn't extinct by now.”