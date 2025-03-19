Newly appointed PM Young rings the bell, announces elections in April

PM Young announced snap elections less than 24 hours after taking the oath of office, stunning the political environment as the ruling government was set to finish its term in August 2025.

Trinidad and Tobago: The much-awaited “General Elections” of Trinidad and Tobago will be held on April 28, 2025, as newly appointed Prime Minister Stuart Young announced snap elections. He also instructed the President Christine Kangaloo to dissolve Parliament with effect from midnight on Tuesday (March 18, 2025).

The decision was announced by PM Young in less than 24 hours after taking oath of the office as the prime minister. The announcement has stunned the political environment of Trinidad and Tobago as the ruling government was due to finish its tenure in August 2025, PM Young announced the polling date four months earlier.

April 4, 2025, is declared as the Nomination Day for elections as the writs of elections have been issued Tuesday evening.

Notably, the former Prime Minister Keith Rowley took retirement from the politics and stepped down from his position on March 15, 2025. After that, Stuart Young was appointed as the Prime Minister with swearing ceremony on March 18, 2024, during which he announced the date of the snap general elections.

Opposition leader Kamala Persad Bissessar responded to the announcement of snap elections and said that the United National Congress is ready, and they will do what PNP MPs failed to do which is to protect the country from being gifted to a selfish select group of Young’s financiers.

She explained the situation and added that Young called the elections to preempt the UNC and referred to it as the illegitimate and illegal decision as Prime Minister. She said that the appointment of Young is illegal and unconstitutional which is why the decision will not affect the party as they are ready to serve the nation.

Notably, Kamala Persad also criticized the former PM Keith Rowley for his abrupt decisions and rising crime rate in Trinidad and Tobago. She also slammed the decision of imposing an emergency in the country which has further worsened the situation.