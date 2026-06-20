Royal Caribbean begins construction of seventh Oasis-class cruise ship for 2028 debut

The new vessel, now under construction in France, will join Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class fleet, known for some of the world’s largest cruise ships and signature onboard experiences.

Royal Caribbean has begun the construction of its seventh oasis-class cruise ship which is yet-to-be-named. It was done after a day when the cruise line celebrated the inauguration of its latest Icon-class ship, Legend of the Seas.

The cruise line company has recently celebrated the beginning of construction of its seventh Oasis-class ship with a traditional Keel-laying ceremony at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. The ceremony has officially marked the start of the ship’s assembly process and is expected to be a two-year construction period before its planned debut in 2028. The age-old Keel laying ceremony was commenced in the presence of Royal Caribbean executives, shipyard officials, various VIPs and construction crews.

As part of the long-established maritime tradition, newly minted coins were placed beneath the keel during the commemoration. This gesture is believed to bring good fortune to the ship, its crew, and its future passengers.

Scheduled to enter service in 2028, the ship will become the seventh cruise of Royal Caribbean’s oasis-class fleet. The fleet currently consists of Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, and Utopia of the Seas. These are some of the largest and globally recognized cruise ships ever built.

The unnamed vessel is expected to carry forward the legacy of its six oasis class sisters featuring an exciting mix of immersive entertainment offerings, cutting-edge dining concepts, and family-friendly attractions. It is also likely to have the distinctive "neighbourhood" layout which has been consistent with the Oasis class.

In recent announcements the cruise line company teased that the ship guarantees “bold new adventures, standout dining, immersive entertainment and experiences designed for every type of vacationer.”

As many details remain a mystery, the construction is now officially underway and anticipations are building around what could become the next standout member of Royal Caribbean’s iconic Oasis class fleet. As the assembly process began in France, cruise enthusiasts across the globe are eyeing the next revelations.