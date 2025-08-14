Ge’Eve Phillip wins 2025 Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch title

Antigua and Barbuda: Ge’Eve Phillip won the 2025 Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch Competition on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at the Landsome Bowl in Anguilla. As part of the Antigua Carnival, the event brought new and local talent on the stage where they showcased their skills to the world.

Queen Roxxy of Anguilla secured the position of the first-runner up

With her performance of “One Man” and “Daughter Come”, Ge’Eve delivered a flawless performance and commanding stage presence. Antigua Carnival noted that her victory is more than just a personal triumph, showcasing a milestone in regional calypso history.

Notably, Ge’Eve is now the youngest female calypsonian ever to win the title as the competition is basically dominated by male performers. Daryll Mathew, the Minister responsible for the Creative Industries extended greetings to the winner and noted that this has showcased the real talents of Antigua and Barbuda.

It has proven that the stage is a cultural force in the region, aiming to enhance the qualities and the local talents in Antigua and Barbuda, as per the Minister.

Ambassador Elizabeth Makhoul who is a Chairperson of the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission noted that they are happy to see their young people shining on the stage. He noted that the victory will showcase real talent, discipline and passion.

She debuted in 2013 at the age of seven years old in Antigua’s Junior Calypso competitions, further claiming 11 junior titles. In 2022, at 16, she won her debut with “Small but Meh Tallawah.” She also earned the title of the first runner in the event and dominated Antigua's 2025 Calypso Monarch competition.

The 2025 competition brought together top calypsonians from across the Caribbean including Antigua and Barbuda, the US and British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, St Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat.

Ge’Eve’s victory is not just a crown it’s a cultural statement, an inspiration to young creatives everywhere, and a shining reminder that Antigua & Barbuda continues to lead the way in regional music and culture.