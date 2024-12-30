After releasing from Prison, Vybz Kartel to perform in St Kitts Music Festival 2025

The St Kitts Music Festival organizers have revealed his arrival as part of the first wave of artists for the event.

St Kitts and Nevis: Renowned Jamaican Dancehall King Vybz Kartel will perform in the 2025 St Kitts Music Festival following his release from prison. A 48-year-old Caribbean sensation has served the jail term for 13 years in connection with murder case and got released in August 2024.

The return of Kartel to the stage of music has built great anticipation among the fans in the Caribbean region. He is expected to perform one of his massive hits called “Destiny” and other dancehall tracks.

St Kitts Music Festival authorities announced his arrival in the first wave of the artistes for the event. It will be held from June 26 to 28, 2025 under the theme of “Bigger and Better than Ever,” promising to enhance the musical heritage of the Federation with incredible lineup of artistes.

Vybz Kartel’s arrest

The Caribbean superstar was arrested in 2011 due to the involvement in the murder of their associate Clive “Lizard” Williams over the argument for an illegal weapon. The trial was started back in 2014 on his case in which he was sentenced to 35 years in jail.

However, his arrest created chaos in Jamaica where his fans protested against his arrest. Due to this, the artiste has also made an appeal to the British Privy Council for his release. After that, British law lords provided the judgement of the case to Jamaica where local judges were asked to decide the decision on his release.

After weeks of trails and investigation, the court in Jamaica decided to free Kartel and release him from the charges of murder.

Celebration among fans

In August 2024, Kartel was freed from the prison, making fans celebrate the occasion as the festival on the streets of Jamaica. Thousands of supporters and fans took to the streets and welcomed Vybz Kartel with dance, music and fun.

Other artistes in first wave of Music Festival

The first artiste in the list was dancehall sensational Jennifer Hudson who will bring the high-energy performances for the audience. AkaiusWeet and Tobap are the youngsters and the local artistes from St Kitts and Nevis who will perform for the first time at the stage of St Kitts Music Festival. They will perform Afrobeat and showcase the musical hertiage of the country.

Kollision Band, who recently won the Road March title, will also perform the music with a blend of local taste with steelpan sounds. Global Sensation Ayra Starr with hits such as Rush will perform Afro-pop beats at the festival.

Shensea, a Dancehall’s leading lady who is known for her fiery stage performance has also been included in the list of the first wave of the artistes. Kes the Band and Dojour, soca royalties will also perform their hits in June in St Kitts.

The bookings have been opened for the festival as the interested people can book their early bird tickets from the official site.