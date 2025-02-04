Charlestown Preschool completes refurbishment in Nevis

The aim of the renovation of the school is to enhance the physical infrastructure, making a growth in promoting a modernized and advanced learning environment.

St Kitts and Nevis: The refurbishment of the Charlestown Preschool has been completed and was opened for the students in Nevis on Monday. The renovation featured enhanced upgrades in the structure such as roof replacement and significant expansion of the kitchen, bathroom facilities and other storage spaces.

The aim of the renovation of the school is to enhance the physical infrastructure, making a growth in promoting a modernized and advanced learning environment. The upgrades at the school tackled the issues that were faced by the students, staff members and other faculty with the infrastructure and other amenities.

Education Minister Troy Liburd expresses delight

The agenda of the renovations was to provide a more inclusive, safer and secure space for students and teachers, aiming to grow the education sector. Minister of Education of Nevis, Troy Liburd expressed delight and noted that the enhancement of the roof was necessary, aiming to expand the structure of the building.

The bathrooms were all redone and a separate room was also created for supervisors who will get an office with more space has also been developed for the storage of the material in Nevis. The work in the yard is still pending and near completion as the refurbishment has been completed properly.

Public Works Minister Spencer Brand talks about the infrastructure expansion

Minister of Public Works Spencer Brand added that the work will modernize the structure and enhance the school infrastructure which is important for the growth of education. The reponing ceremony was also hosted by the school management, aiming to benefit educational infrastructure and provide high-quality education to the students.

He said that the upgrades at the facility will enhance the standards of the education system in Nevis, aiming to foster quality education and celebrate the high-quality and efficiency of the students.

The opening ceremony started with the ribbon-cutting where several supervisors, principals, teachers and students attended and welcomed the facility. The school consists of 36 new students and 10 staff members who will now study, play and teach in the fully equipped school and get the nurturing environment.