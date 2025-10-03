Rhapsody of the Seas opens 2025/2026 cruise season for Antigua and Barbuda

On October 2, 2025, Rhapsody of the Seas kicked off the 2025/2026 cruise season for Antigua and Barbuda, bringing thousands of passengers to the island.

Antigua and Barbuda: Rhapsody of the Seas opened the 2025/2026 Cruise Season for Antigua and Barbuda on October 2, 2025. It marked the first scheduled call for the season and brought thousands of passengers to Antigua Cruise Port.

Antigua Cruise Port shared the glimpses of the cruise and noted that the activities have returned in St John’s and the port. The country welcomed the cruise ship with excitement and promised the passengers of a record-breaking cruise season ahead.

Antigua and Barbuda have achieved major milestones in the previous cruise season, providing businesses to local and small business people. It enhances the economic activities in the country, boosting the work for small vendors, taxi operators and tour guides.

At the very same time, Antigua and Barbuda accomplished major achievements on shore for their Upland Development Project. The project is being conducted with the demolition of the former Barnes Property. The project is now near its completion and the government is now one step closer to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise terminal for Antigua and Barbuda.

It is considered a reflection of the commitment by Global Ports Holdings to building world-class, future-ready ports.

Antigua Cruise Port also shared the schedule for October 2025. The Rhapsody of the Seas opened the curtains for the cruise season with 2040 passengers.

On October 3, 2025, Antigua and Barbuda will welcome Celebrity Reflection with 3046 cruise passengers. After that, October 13, 2025, the cruise port will welcome Celebrity Reflection again with 3046 passengers. Queen Elizabeth will dock at port on October 20, 2025 with 2080 passengers.

The Regal Princess will come to Antigua and Barbuda on October 22, 2025 with 3560 passengers, and the Grand Princess will also join the cruise ship with 2606 passengers. Disney Magic will dock on October 26, 2025 with 1750 passengers and Celebrity Reflection will dock on October 26, 2025 with 3046 passengers.

Mein Schiff 2 will arrive at Antigua Cruise Port on October 27, 2025 with 2894 passengers and Rhapsody of the Seas will again come in Antigua on October 30, 2025 with 2040 passengers.