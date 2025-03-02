Parents’ Fight at Dallas Cheer Competition Leads to Shooting Scare

A fight between parents at the NCA All-Star National Championship in Dallas caused panic, resulting in injuries, but no shooting or arrests were reported.

An unknown conflict between parents at the NCA All-Star National Championship turned horrific after cheer leaders present at the event rushed out of the venue in panic, amid shooting threats. The annual event took place in Downtown Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

Immediately after the incident, the police responded to the site, where they were informed that parents attending the event started fighting for an unknown reason, which lead to chaos.

According to the investigations made by the officials, the fight between the parents involved knocking down the pole multiple times, which caused loud noise misinterpreted as shooting. The noise then contributed to a panic inside the building which made the attendees rush through the event causing a stampede.

The police officials also reported that there were multiple non-life threatening injuries from the chaos. According to the videos going viral on social media, people can be seen rushing out of the building across the streets of downtown. Reports are that there are no arrests being made related to the incident.

The rumors of a potential shooting at the event were confirmed ‘false’ by the Dallas police through a press release. Varsity Bands, who run the NCA Cheer Competition confirmed that the competition will continue on Sunday and has been held out of safety measures. They made this statement through a press release.

"Earlier today, The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center was evacuated as a precaution based on reports of a safety concern. NCA security officials immediately began working with the Dallas Police Department to quickly investigate, which found that the incident was triggered by an altercation between two attendees, which led to panic and multiple non-life-threatening injuries in the aftermath. We want to thank the Dallas Police Department for their help assessing and controlling the situation as well as the first responders who assisted those impacted. As a precaution, we suspended activities for today and will continue to work with event staff and local authorities to ensure a safe environment for our athletes to finish competing when we resume tomorrow," the press release read.

Once the conditions at the Convention Center settled, families were seen entering the venue again and roaming across the building to grab their things which they left there during the panic situation.