3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude has shaken Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday morning at 6:22 am. According to the Seismic Department, the epicentre of the quake was located at 181 km north of Saint John’s, St Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat.

However, no reports of damage and injury have been recorded in Antigua and Barbuda, as per the data provided by the department. The residents are asked to remain cautious about the activities as it could affect the infrastructure and low-lying areas.

The safety guidelines have also been issued by the seismic department with some advice to stay indoors during the inclement weather conditions.

Earthquake Incidents in Antigua and Barbuda

Being a small in size, the Caribbean countries including Antigua and Barbuda are prone to the frequent earthquakes. Two days ago, a magnitude of 4.0 quake was recorded in the country at 2:47 am local time. It was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey that the quake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

It was also felt in the epicentre of Antigua and Barbuda and the impact has been felt highly in the low-lying areas. However, no damage or injuries have been reported in the country due to the incident.

Due to this, the warnings are also issued for the citizens to fulfill all safety protocols and avoid being in crowded places.

A minor earthquake has also been recorded in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday when the epicentre has been shifted over the Caribbean plate.

Hurricane Season 2024

Notably, Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 ended on November 30, 2024, with 15 named storms and six major hurricanes. Due to this, frequent earthquakes have also been recorded in Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat in last six months.

On November 25, 2024, a total of five earthquakes have been reported in Antigua and Barbuda in just 24 hours. No injuries have been recorded; however, the quakes were between 3.0 to 5.0 magnitude.