Caribbean Airlines resumes flight service between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale

Caribbean Airlines has opened the booking for the flights as the new route will provide increased options and convenience for passengers.

Caribbean: The flights on the route between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale are all set to return through Caribbean Airlines from December 15, 2024. With the resumption, the airline will operate a three time per week service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, enhancing connectivity for passengers travelling between Jamaica and South Florida.

Caribbean Airlines has opened the booking for the flights as the new route will provide increased options and convenience for passengers. The reintroduction of the route has been made to cater to the needs and demands of tourists who are seeking to travel through the Caribbean Island nations from the United States market.

A special introductory sale has been announced on the route for the first travellers under the “BOGO offer”. The fare of the ticket will be reduced to 50% of the price for the passengers who will book between November 1 to 3, 2024. The passengers can travel from December 15, 2024, to March 8, 2025.

Garvin Medera- CEO of Caribbean Airlines said that the return of service between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale will provide a response to the needs of the customers while ensuring greater access to key destinations. At the airline, the CEO noted that they are committed to connecting the new routes and enhance regional connectivity more effectively.

It will also ensure that the passengers are given greater access to key destinations that are important to them. The airline has been seeking ways to enhance the programme and increase their capacity on the route with different flights.

With the additional service, the airline also aimed at strengthening its mission to connect the region to its major countries and the popular destinations across the globe. The conditions will be applied on the sale offer as the tourists can book their flights between destinations from across the globe.

CEO also announced the resumption of the service will mark the fulfilment of the feedback received by the country from the Jamaican diaspora, both in the Caribbean and other countries.

Disclaimer: The update on Caribbean Airlines resumes flight service between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.