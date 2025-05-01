Trinidad and Tobago: Three women appointed to top position after general elections 2025

Following the UNC's election win, Kamla Persad-Bissessar became Prime Minister and Pennelope Beckles made history as the first female Opposition Leader.

Women celebrate with joy and dance following the UNC's victory in the 2025 Trinidad and Tobago general election.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three women have been appointed to top positions of Trinidad and Tobago leadership, following the declaration of the results of the general elections. For the first time in the history of the country, three women will be seen on the key positions such as Prime Minister, opposition leader and the President.

As the UNC declared victory in the elections, Kamla Persad Bissessar has become the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago. The second woman was Pennelope Beckles who made history by becoming first female opposition leader under the banner of People’s National Movement.

Christine Kangaloo has been appointed as the President of Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and become the second women to serve the office. The moment is considered auspicious in the history of the country as three women will serve the top positions of the country.

Notably, Kamla Persad Bissessar led UNC has secured landslide victory in 26 out of 41 seats and returned to power after 10 years in Trinidad and Tobago. The result of the elections has created huge turmoil in the political landscape of the country.

Right after the declaration of the results, Prime Minister Stuart Young resigned from the position of being the leader of the PNM. Dr Keith Rowley also resigned from his position and expressed disappointment with the results. Young noted that they will work to rebuild the party as they are very disappointed with the results.

Notably, PNM managed to win only 13 seats. The party has even failed to win the elections in Tobago as they lost both seats to TPP. People expressed delight and noted, “Very proud to see women at the forefront... Congratulations ladies...Women have always shown great intelligence and strength. May they be inspired to work together for the betterment of the country.”

Another user added, ”This is great news for women empowerment which is nice thing.”