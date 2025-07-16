Barbados, Saint Lucia and Martinique struck with 3.5 magnitude earthquake

No damage has been recorded, or no warnings has been issued by the UWI Seismic Research Centre yet.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake has just struck the Caribbean islands of Barbados, Saint Lucia and Martinique. The earthquake occurred at around 3:34 am local time and 7:34 am (UTC).

According to the preliminary reports shared by the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the earthquake occurred at the depth of 10Km at Latitude: 14.23N and Longitude: 59.52W.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 124km North of Barbdos, 163km East of Saint Lucia and 178km Southeast of Martinique.

No damage has yet been recorded from the quakes and there is no alarm announced by the authorities. Earthquakes of this magnitude are common in the eastern caribbean with tectonic plates relatively more active in the region due to the presence of active volcanoes above and below the sea.