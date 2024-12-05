TKR hilariously invites Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen for concert in Caribbean following viral video

The post shared, features the female cricketers from India and Australia, singing with guitar in hands.

5th of December 2024

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) recently shared a fun video clip, featuring Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues and Australian cricketer Jess Jonassen jamming with guitars in hand. 

The viral video, features the female cricketers from India and Australia, singing with guitars in hands. Trinbago Knight Riders shared the video clip, where they humorously wrote, “Concert soon at the Caribbean, girls?” 

The old video shared by the federation shows the two cricketers and friends jamming together on the stairs and humming together in a beautiful tune. The Trinbago Knight Riders, while sharing the old jamming session motivated them to have a concert in the Caribbean.  

Jemimah Rodrigues, is an all-rounder Indian cricketer and has played on international levels. On the other hand, Jess Jonassen is also an allrounder cricketer who played for Australia.  

Both the players recently played for Trinbago Knight Riders, where they showcased an exceptional performance. Both the players hone their sports skills, and the recent clip shared by the sports federation of Trinidad and Tobago, has showcased their singing skills as well.  

Users on social media are also extending their invaluable support to the cricketers and praising their singing skills.  

A user on social media posted, “Truly amazing! both of you are blessed, Great cricketers, great singers. A retreat to the ears, really hope if you sing live in a concert.” 

Another user wrote, “After listening to these voices, I really want they should start singing. Leave cricket girls, you will have a better future in singing. Joking, but you truly have a blessing.” 

Jemimah Rodrigues is currently playing for the Indian cricket team against Australia for the ODI season. The first match of this series is scheduled for today, 5th December in Brisbane.  

This ODI series of Indian Women Cricket Team against Australian Women cricket team will take place in the following days and the series will end on 11th December 2024. 

