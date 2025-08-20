Port of Spain flooded after heavy rainfall and Hurricane Erin; Traffic chaos across key areas

Trinidad and Tobago: The down-town Port of Spain was flooded after persistent rainfall and inclement weather conditions due to Hurricane Erin. The areas include Scott-Bushe, Sackville, and London Streets as well as one of the eastbound lanes of Wrightson Road.



The heavy rainfall has also affected the traffic and significantly impacted the traffic in these areas, creating chaos across Trinidad and Tobago. This is a regular occurrence after heavy rainfall in Port of Spain and the showers began in northwestern Trinidad.



Due to the inclement weather conditions, the thunderstorms have increased the chances of the high tide during these showers. Now, the weather in the Caribbean region has been posing a threat to the Caribbean region as Hurricane Erin is intensifying the tendency.



Hurricane Erin has re-intsenfied into a Category 4 storm after completing an eyewall replacement cycle. The storm is currently located 130 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.



High clouds and slightly stronger than normal breezes will be the only hints of what will be roaring off shore. Erin is also expected to be a prolonged event with significant impacts, including extreme beach erosion and coastal damage.



The outer bands of Hurricane Erin, now over 600 miles wide as it will turn north and then last the East Coast. A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is also producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system should move westward to west-northwestward at about 20mph and approach the vicinity of the Leeward Islands on Friday.



Now, the warnings and alerts have been issued for the island nations as fluctations in strength are possible over the next few days. Hurricane force winds are also expected to extend outward up to 80 miles from the centre and tropical storm-force winds will extend outward up to 205 miles.



On the shores of Anguilla, Erin has produced stormy weather and created chaos among the citizens.