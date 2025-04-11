‘Sister of Soil’ Minister Samal Duggins extend warm welcome to Thea Lafond

Several government officials and sports federation members attended the cocktail party to celebrate with the athlete.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Olympic triple jump gold medallist from Dominica, Thea Lafond recently visited the island of St Kitts and Nevis where she received a warm welcome from the authorities. In her honour, a reception cocktail was planned that took place on Wednesday.

Several government officials and members of the sports federation attended the cocktail party where they spent time with the athlete. Thea Lafond was also presented with a bouquet of flowers by the Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins who highlighted that Thea Lafond is a champion and also stated that her victory was extremely symbolic for the Caribbean.

Minister of sports shares heartfelt note for Thea Lafond

He also shared a social media post honouring the athlete where he wrote, “Thea, your triumph in Paris was a moment of glory for Dominica, but your presence here in Sweet Sugar City, St. Kitts is a moment of pride for us all. You’ve carried the hopes of small island dreamers on your shoulders and soared to heights that continue to inspire and uplift.”

He further stated that St Kitts celebrates her success and called her a ‘sister of the soil’. The minister then emphasized on why he offered the athlete flowers and gifts stating that he believes in giving people flowers when they are alive.

“May your steps on our soil be as impactful as your leap into history,” he ended his statement.

The Minister of State for Youth Empowerment, Isalean Philip also praised the athlete and said that she is very open to give back to her people and her communities.

Thea Lafond address the attendees

Thea Lafond present at the event also expressed her gratitude towards the St Kitts authorities and said that she is grateful and honoured to receive the overwhelming support from the island nation.

She also shared some advice with the attendees and the students present, by sharing her story of hard work and success. She also shared her gold medal with them and gave them the opportunity to touch and hold it.