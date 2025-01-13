Hollywood actress calls Meghan Markle and Harry ‘Disaster Tourists’ amid LA wildfire visit

Meghan Markle and Harry arrived to express their gratitude to those affected by Los Angeles Wildfire, however, their public appearance is being criticized by many as they call it a PR stunt.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-01-13 11:56:23

Meghan Markle and Harry in LA

Meghan Markle and Harry, the famous royal couple have again entered controversy as they tour Los Angeles after the massive wildfire caused extensive damage to the city. Famous Hollywood actress Justine Bateman on her X account expressed her views and called the couple ‘Disaster Tourists.’  

She made this statement while questioning that the couples are politicians as they are touring the damage. As she made this statement, netizens were seen trolling the couple, however many others also stood out in her support.  

Actress and Filmmaker Bateman stated, “Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire.”  

She shared a video as she made this statement, which depicts the couple meeting the residents and Meghan hugging those who got affected by the wildfire. While Bateman made the statement on social media, many users were seen supporting her point, while others stood out in support of the couple.  

A user named Pilot Hardy wrote, “It’s hilarious looking at her walking around like a lost toddler, hugging everyone trying to look busy." 

Another user named with username Defenestrate supported Justine as she said, “Thank you Justine! You are absolutely correct. It's not the first time Meghan has used a tragedy for her photo op. She went to Uvalde and used a shrine for dead children too.”  

Sabriah Lohn wrote, “They had no business going to LA especially when people couldn’t even tour their own homes to see if they were still standing. They are nobody’s that seem to think they have any influence. The mayor and everyone that went along with the charade should be ashamed of themselves.” 

However many were seen supporting the couple and stating that Justine is being ‘Too Harsh’ as Meghan belongs their and is giving back to her community.  

Aisha Ali-Khan, a user wrote, “I’m at a loss as to why you’re so bitter & angry Justine. Meghan & Harry decided to help the poor people affected by these horrific fires. Unless you expected them to wear burkhas, of course they were going to be recognised & photographed. Life is too short to be this nasty imho.” 

Another user wrote, “The hate you give is the hate you receive, Justine. Sooner or later, all that venom, all that negativity, all that hate and spite is gonna come rolling back down on you. And God bless you when it does. Karma may take awhile but it never forgets. How’d you get so hateful?” 

Amara Campbell

