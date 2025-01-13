Hollywood actress calls Meghan Markle and Harry ‘Disaster Tourists’ amid LA wildfire visit

Meghan Markle and Harry arrived to express their gratitude to those affected by Los Angeles Wildfire, however, their public appearance is being criticized by many as they call it a PR stunt.

Meghan Markle and Harry, the famous royal couple have again entered controversy as they tour Los Angeles after the massive wildfire caused extensive damage to the city. Famous Hollywood actress Justine Bateman on her X account expressed her views and called the couple ‘Disaster Tourists.’

She made this statement while questioning that the couples are politicians as they are touring the damage. As she made this statement, netizens were seen trolling the couple, however many others also stood out in her support.

Actress and Filmmaker Bateman stated, “Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire.”

She shared a video as she made this statement, which depicts the couple meeting the residents and Meghan hugging those who got affected by the wildfire. While Bateman made the statement on social media, many users were seen supporting her point, while others stood out in support of the couple.

A user named Pilot Hardy wrote, “It’s hilarious looking at her walking around like a lost toddler, hugging everyone trying to look busy."

They are an embarrassment to the UK Royals. KCIII and the Government need to do something if they continue to use their Royal Titles on these type of 'visits'. In what capacity are they there? Royals don't behave this way.

Another user named with username Defenestrate supported Justine as she said, “Thank you Justine! You are absolutely correct. It's not the first time Meghan has used a tragedy for her photo op. She went to Uvalde and used a shrine for dead children too.”

Sabriah Lohn wrote, “They had no business going to LA especially when people couldn’t even tour their own homes to see if they were still standing. They are nobody’s that seem to think they have any influence. The mayor and everyone that went along with the charade should be ashamed of themselves.”

Meghan and Harry Greasy Ambulance Chasers - picking the bones of tragedy yet again for PR, attention, and to puff up their sense of importance!!! Yet say not one word about the rape, torture, and murder of the Baka people at the hands of Harry's charity, or the poverty wages…

I think Harry and Megan are unaware of their confusion.



I think Harry and Megan are unaware of their confusion.

They're not really part of the British Royal Family anymore and Megan was never a big Hollywood movie star, so they have a weird "no official" and no "superstar" position, yet they strangely insert themselves as if they're…

However many were seen supporting the couple and stating that Justine is being ‘Too Harsh’ as Meghan belongs their and is giving back to her community.

Aisha Ali-Khan, a user wrote, “I’m at a loss as to why you’re so bitter & angry Justine. Meghan & Harry decided to help the poor people affected by these horrific fires. Unless you expected them to wear burkhas, of course they were going to be recognised & photographed. Life is too short to be this nasty imho.”

Even whilst engaging in the pantomime of humanitarianism, the Duchass of Doom, Meghan Markle, continues to exhibit that peculiar trait of perpetually scanning the room for a figure more captivating or significant… or even worse, a camera.

Ugh, wretched woman.

It is obnoxious…



Ugh, wretched woman.



It is obnoxious… pic.twitter.com/T9Nz7SqHey — 🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 (@LairdOfTheManor) January 11, 2025

If #MeghanMarkle didn't have #WithLoveMeghan premiering in 4 days, would she have made a point to have such a huge appearance in Pasadena? This fire really did her a favor-she's able to show up, do PR to try and quiet the noise over how tone deaf & awful her show is.

It's SO…

It’s SO… pic.twitter.com/5sml7QWYNM — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) January 11, 2025

Another user wrote, “The hate you give is the hate you receive, Justine. Sooner or later, all that venom, all that negativity, all that hate and spite is gonna come rolling back down on you. And God bless you when it does. Karma may take awhile but it never forgets. How’d you get so hateful?”